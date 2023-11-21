KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thanksgiving is typically surrounded by family and lots of food, but for many, it can highlight everyday struggles to put food on the table.

That’s why the YMCA is making this holiday just a little less stressful by providing an entire meal for families across the metro.

They’re planning to feed hundreds of families from across the metro with today’s Thanksgiving meal distribution.

It’s part of the YMCA’s monthly mobile food pantry in collaboration with Harvester’s. Each month, they distribute about 13 thousand pounds of food but they expect to feed even more ahead of Thanksgiving.

Families are receiving everything from turkeys, sweet potatoes, salads, and more, so they don’t have to worry about the burden of trying to afford inflated food prices.

The YMCA also partnered with local organizations, the Joey Foundation, and new reflections for today’s giveaway.