KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo’s penguin community has welcomed two little chicks in the past few weeks.

First, zoo care specialists got a great Thanksgiving surprise on Nov. 24. That night, a gentoo chick began pipping, which is the process when a chick begins to break through the egg, and it hatched the next day.

Fittingly, the little penguin’s name is Turducken, the zoo said. Zoo specialists don’t know the sex of the chick yet.

First-time parents Shirley and Honker are a relatively new couple, together for only one year, according to the zoo. Care specialists said the couple picked a high-traffic area for nesting, but did a great job protecting their egg.

Then just one week later another gentoo penguin chick arrived at the Kansas City Zoo.

Parents Ackbar and Mario welcomed a new chick named Obi, and zoo officials say the Force is strong with this one.

Obi started pipping on Nov. 30 and then hatched Dec. 2. Obi is resting in a nest fairly close to the visitor viewing area at Helzberg Penguin Plaza.

The gentoo species of penguin is native to the Antarctic peninsula, and you can tell them apart from others by the white band across their heads that’s prominent around their eyes.

