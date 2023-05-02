Two North American river otter pups were born at the Kansas City Zoo on March 4, 2023. Photo provided by the Kansas City Zoo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo and Hallmark have teamed up to give the zoo’s new otter pups their names.

With their mom being named Ursula, it makes perfect sense that the two young North American river otter twins keep in the “Little Mermaid” theme.

The zoo said Hallmark decided to name the otter pups Flo and Jet, in reference to Ursula’s mischievous eels Flotsam and Jetsam in the Disney classic.

Zoo staff say the pups are moving around and walking on their own, but they aren’t quite ready to be “part of your world.” They’re still bonding with mom Ursula and having swimming lessons behind the scenes.

To celebrate the arrival of the two otter pups, the Kansas City Zoo is holding an “adoption” special. The $75 package includes a photo of Ursula, Flo and Jet, an adoption certificate, two zoo tickets, and a stuffed otter and baby. Proceeds go toward the otters’ care.