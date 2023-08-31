KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s accessible baseball field is getting a royal renovation.

At the YMCA’s Challenger Sports Complex near Highway 152 and Platte Purchase Road, the Mark Teahen Family Baseball Field has a new look.

The complex opened in 2010 for young athletes with disabilities. The field has seen plenty of action over the years, and it was ready for some upgrades. It closed earlier this summer so crews could renovate.

The field now has brand new synthetic rubber with flat bases and flat grass for wheelchairs. The dugouts have no stairs or curbs.

It’s named for former Royals player Mark Teahen who was instrumental in establishing the field. He said he’s thrilled to see families still using it after all these years.

“My kids love the game of baseball,” Teahen said. “To be able to provide a field so all families can be involved, no matter the ability level, it’s really nice to be able to provide that for families.”

Teahen will be in attendance Thursday night for a rededication ceremony, 13 years after the field first opened.