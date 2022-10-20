KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local company is hoping to keep Kansas City families in need from being evicted this winter. They want to pay several months’ rent or mortgage, but the deadline to apply is looming.

Charlie Hustle said they’re just giving back to a community that’s given so much to them. They also believe anybody can be in the business of giving back.

The campaign is called 1K for KC. Charlie Hustle is stepping outside of its popular heart t-shirts to provide relief for families in need through its Heart for KC Foundation.

“That was the biggest relief of our lives,” Anna Saunders said.

Saunders, a bartender in Westport and her husband, a local farmer, lost their jobs in 2020. Both of them work in industries hit hard by the pandemic.

“We both just didn’t have a job. It was shocking,” Saunders said. “We both have always worked super hard and always had money coming in for bills and life and that security net, and we just didn’t, and it was the scariest moment of our lives.”

Anna Saunders and family (Courtesy Saunders family)

It was even scarier because they had three more mouths to feed, kids who were fully dependent on mom and dad. Christmas was around the corner; presents were out of the question because they had to pay the mortgage.

That is until Charlie Hustle’s 1K for KC Campaign came to the rescue.

“That impact can last generations,” COO of Charlie Hustle Clothing Co. Greg Moore said. “That’s really important to us.”

Moore said that year, the foundation raised $360,000 to help 120 families with three months’ rent, some were facing eviction.

“Three months can provide some nights when you can actually sleep,” Saunders said, “which is a big difference when you’re spiraling every night.”

Now Charlie Hustle is bringing the campaign back again this year.

“We’re all still struggling, everybody in Kansas City. We still have folks that need our help,” Moore said.

Saunders is grateful to the people and companies who donated.

“It kept us together, right?” Saunders said.

Sponsors can still donate over the next couple months. But in the meantime, the deadline to nominate families is Sunday, Oct. 23.

