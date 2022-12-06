KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City Union Mission issues a plea and asks the community for help so it can continue to provide critical needs for the underserved.

City Union Mission says it is behind in its annual fundraising campaign. The organization has only raised $2 million of its $7.7 million goal. The deadline is Jan. 31, 2023.

“This campaign is critical to the Mission’s everyday operations and our ability to provide services to the hundreds of homeless men, women and children who come to our doors each day,” Terry Megli, Chief Executive Officer, said.

City Union Mission says it is facing unprecedented challenges because of rising inflation and the struggling economy.

The issue has even more people turning to the mission to provide food, shelter, and clothes.

“We can’t meet their needs without funds from this campaign. Turning away people in need due to lack of resources is a situation we don’t want to face and that’s why this campaign is so important,” Megli said.

City Union Mission says it provides a place for as many as 300 homeless people to sleep and serves nearly 400 meals a day.

It also provides recovery programs, life-stills training, education, job placement assistance, and other training.

Donations can be made online at cityunionmission.org. You’ll also find a list of urgent needs and volunteer opportunities, if it is easier to help in one of those ways.

