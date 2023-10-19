KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s Parade of Hearts is returning in 2024, and on Thursday, the nonprofit’s committee announced new artists selected to bring their designs to life.

Parade of Hearts said 100 artists were selected for next year’s public arts display.

The idea hit KC-area streets in 2022 as a way to support artists and show a little love during the COVID-19 pandemic. It raised $2.56 million for charity that year.

After a limited season in 2023, Parade of Hearts is coming back with a bang.

“More than 475 unique submissions were received for consideration this year,” said Jenn Nussbeck, executive director for Parade of Hearts.

“Our artists to date have done such incredible work and we’ve been honored to bring their designs to life. We are equally thrilled with these finalists for 2024 and can’t wait for Kansas City to see them.”

See a full list of all the artists selected here.

Parade of Hearts will now notify artists of their next steps to pick up their hearts. Every artist gets a $2,000 stipend to create their heart.

The organization said they haven’t finalized where the 100 new hearts will go across the Kansas City area yet, but the goal is to distribute them all in the spring.