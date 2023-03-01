KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The metro will soon have even more heart on display, and The Family Conservancy will benefit from it.

The Parade of Hearts announced The Family Conservancy will be the third nonprofit to benefit from the display Wednesday morning.

The Family Conservancy works to provide equal opportunities for area children up to age five to set them up for successful lives.

The Parade of Hearts Project began as a regional art and philanthropy project in 2022. The 156 unique hearts placed throughout the metro raised more than $2.5 million dollars for Kansas City-area nonprofit organizations.

“We had a number of amazing Kansas City charities submit for consideration and we know they will continue to do great things,” Jenn Nussbeck, Executive Director for Parade of Hearts, said. “At the end of the day and after considerable deliberation, The Family Conservancy checked every box and I can’t think of a more deserving organization for Parade of Heart to support.”

Money raised from the 2023 and 2024 Parade of Hearts also benefits artists, The University of Kansas Health System and Children’s Miracle Network.