KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People couldn’t get enough of Kansas City’s Parade of Hearts earlier this year.

More than 150 local artists put their creations on giant 5-foot hearts that were then placed in 31 cities across the metro.

Parade of Hearts said there were more than 1 million check-ins on the Parade of Hearts app during the campaign.

It was so successful, organizers say the hearts will be returning in 2023 and 2024.

Due to the effort that is needed to produce and execute the Parade of Hearts, there will be a limited edition of hearts on display during 2023. It will return to a larger scale, and more than 100 hearts, in 2024.

Anyone interested in designing a heart for the event is asked to submit an application and design online at TheParadeofHearts.com. The application deadline is Nov. 30, 2022.

Similar to this year, revenue from the Parade of Hearts in 2023 and 2024 will benefit local artists, The University of Kansas Health System and Children’s Miracle Network. Area charities will be asked to apply to be selected as the third beneficiary at a later date.

The original Parade of Hearts were auctioned off and raised more than $2.5 million to benefit five area organizations, including The University of Kansas Health System, Mid-America Regional Council, Visit KC Foundation, AltCap, and the artists who created the hearts.

