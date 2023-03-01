KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wayside Waifs is calling on all animal lovers.

The animal shelter is in need of people to volunteer to foster strays and other homeless animals.

The organization says it gets hundreds of animals a year that are not ready for adoption. Staff needs the space at the shelter to care for animals that are injured or sick, moms with litters, animals who are too young to for adoption, or need behavior modification.

Wayside Waifs needs foster volunteers to help care for some of these animals.

The shelter says foster families provide in-home care for certain animals for about 2-4 weeks. Wayside said the volunteers provide animals the individual attention they need to become the companions families and individuals are looking to abopt.

Anyone interested in becoming a foster family is asked to complete an application at WaysideWaifs.org.