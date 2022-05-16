KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are about to get a little more colorful in Midtown.

Midtown KC Now is accepting applications from artists through June 15. Each artist selected will be responsible for creating artwork for two store front windows near 39th Street and Main Street.

As part of the application process, artists must present a proposal, including renderings or drawings, using materials that are easily removable from the windows. Each artist will be responsible for installation and removal.

Applicants must also have a website or social media accounts.

Artists can learn more about the opportunity and apply online at the Kansas City Artists Coalition.

