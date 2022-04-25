INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence playground will be rededicated in honor of two children who were killed nearly 20 years ago.

The Sam and Lindsey Porter memorial playground is located at Heritage Park in Independence.

The playground is named after Sam, 7, and his sister, Lindsey, 8. The siblings disappeared in June 2004 following a weekend visitation with their father.

A jury found their father, Dan Porter, guilty in February 2006. He was convicted on charges of parental kidnapping with the intent to terrorize his ex-wife. He was sentenced to 38 years in prison and remains behind bars.

A tip in 2007 led police to Sugar Creek and the children’s remains.

After her children were located, Sam and Lindsey’s mom decided she wanted to do something to remember her children.

She said she decided to build a playground in honor of Sam and Lindsey because they’d always wanted a playground at their school.

The original playground was funded by private donations. It was designed with one area for children under 5, and another area for children 5 to 12 years old.

Recently, the Jackson County Parks and Rec Department decided to renovate and rededicate the playground.

The grand reopening of the newly renovated playground at Hartman Heritage Park will be held Saturday, April 30. at 1 p.m.

