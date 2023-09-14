KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Kansas City neighborhood has been freshened up this week.

Local realtors teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to give some homes in the Oak Park neighborhood a little facelift.

For the annual “Rock the Block” event, they painted, fixed railings and repaired porches, among other work.

Kipp Cooper, CEO of the Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors, said the work benefits everyone involved.

“Being able to pain and fix up the neighborhood just breathes life into it,” Cooper said.

The realtors group has been working with Habitat for eight years now, committing over $40,000 to revitalization efforts.

“It’s really important to know that realtors care about their community,” Cooper said. “It’s not just buying and selling houses. It’s about being real stewards of the community and giving back.”