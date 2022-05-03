KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A community garden will get a little love this week, thanks to a local group and a national nonprofit.

You’ve probably heard of Tito’s vodka. The company also has a charitable arm called “Love, Tito‘s Block to Block.”

Its goal is to reconnect neighborhoods in need through community gardens.

On May 6, the group plans to help Kansas City’s Community Gardens to revitalize and expand Freeway Park Community Garden in the Historic Northeast.

KC’s Community Gardens is a nonprofit working to inspire low-income households and others to grow their own produce.

KCCG said the people who use the garden grow food to share with their large extended families and neighbors. It currently has 78 plots and 26 raised garden beds for use.

On Friday, volunteers plan to build another 24 raised garden beds, reconstruct the 26 that are already there, and help gardeners plant crops for the summer. They also plan to clean up the area.

Volunteers are still needed for the project. Anyone can sign up online to help with the community garden project on Friday, May 6.

