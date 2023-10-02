KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This year’s Holiday Mart will be the last for the Junior League of Kansas City.

The Kansas City group announced it will end the shopping fundraiser after this month’s event on Oct. 27-29. The Junior League did not provide a reason for sunsetting the event.

The Junior League started the Holiday Mart in 1988 as a curated shopping experience, supporting the organization’s community projects and volunteer training projects.

Over 34 years, the fundraiser has raised over $12 million for many different causes.

“Holiday Mart funding has helped launched some of Kansas City’s most well-known institutions and programs that have touched countless lives and cemented a legacy of advancing women’s leadership for meaningful and lasting community impact,” the Junior League said.

But the Holiday Mart plans to go out with a bang. This year’s event will be held in a new location — The Sheraton Hotel at Crown Center — and have multiple special events, including a VIP shopping experience and “Besties’ Night Out.”

There will also be story time with Santa Claus for children to enjoy, and the event will wrap up with what organizers call a “spectacular send-off celebration.”

General admission tickets for the final Holiday Mart are $15, according to the event page. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 28, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29.

After the final Holiday Mart, the Junior League said it will transition to a new phase to support its mission through new initiatives and partnerships.