KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A metro organization that helps others in need just made an important addition.

Scott LaMaster runs the nonprofit “Taking it to the Streets.” It works to help those in need through a homeless outreach program, emergency response efforts, and disaster relief.

LaMaster said the group is putting the final touches on a trailer that he will take when responding to emergencies and disasters. The trailer is complete with a restroom that LaMaster said will be an enormous help to first responders as well as victims.

One of the top questions LaMaster said he gets when arriving at a disaster is if there are restrooms. Now that he has the trailer, LaMaster said he can answer that question with a helpful “yes!”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.