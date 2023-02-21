KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Parks is using Black History Month to gain support and ideas for a plan to highlight the American Civil Rights Journey and Black experience in Kansas City.

The public is asked to submit ideas for the Brush Creek Cultural Heritage Corridor Trail. The trail is a mile long trail around Brush Creek from The Paseo to Cleveland Avenue.

KC Parks hopes for creative ideas that can honor people and events to highlight the area’s history.

It will then pick 14 ideas to be highlighted in the project. Submissions will be accepted until March 31.

The team developing the project is also looking for artists to complete the work.

The team will be available during a meeting Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Brush Creek Community Center. The center is located at 3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., Kansas City, MO. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

Learn more about the project at brushcreekculturaltrail.com.