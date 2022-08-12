KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Generosity is on display in Kansas City.

Donations poured in this week after Newhouse Domestic Violence Shelter asked for help raising $20,000. The shelter needed the money to buy a used 15-passenger van to transport clients.

The shelter made the request Monday. Just four days later organizers announced the fundraising drive exceeded it’s goal.

A generous donor promised to match donations up to $10,000. As of Friday, Newhouse said people have donated $14,000 to the cause, bringing the total raised to $24,000.

The shelter said donations that are not used to buy the van will help pay for insurance, maintenance, and gas. The shelter is also using donations to purchase gas cards to five to residents who have vehicles and need help getting to work and appointments.

