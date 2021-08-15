KC Superstar returns to a live stage next week

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Some of the top high school vocal performers in the metro are gearing up for KC Superstar!

It’s a scholarship competition in the style of American Idol or The Voice.

The finalists rehearse for more than 50 hours before the live performance, which takes place next Sunday at Yardley Hall.

Each contestant is given professional vocal and dance instruction for the show.

The judges all have professional entertainment backgrounds.

A year ago, KC Superstar went virtual, so this year, kids are excited to be back on stage before a live audience.

Dana Hunt, a KC Superstar choreographer said that everyone is looking forward to the competition.

“You can see how grateful and excited they are to finally be back and ready to show a live production after everything they’ve been through,” Hunt said. “Most of these kids are not dancers. They are primarily singers so it’s my job to give them the confidence to step out on that stage. To say you can, you have the ability to dance and sing at the same time. And raise this performance level to one that is just going to wow the audience.”

Past KC Superstar finalists who have gone on to Broadway will perform with the contestants.

The show is a fundraiser for the Jewish Community Center’s scholarship programs.

Tickets are limited, but the show will be streamed online.