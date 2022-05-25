KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several neighborhood groups have a plan to provide opportunities for teenagers while also making an impact on the communities they call home.

Kansas City’s Parks and Recreation department partnered with the Blue Hills, Blue Valley, Heart of the City, and Oak Park Neighborhood Associations on the new employment venture.

Under the agreement, the city will pay each neighborhood association $29,000 to hire two supervisors as well as a group of 13 to 18-year-olds.

The groups are responsible for cleaning up public parks and right-of-ways in each neighborhood. The workers would also be responsible for handing out information about recycling opportunities in the area.

City crews will be responsible for picking up the full trash bags and abandoned tires from each area.

An overview will be provided to the parks board at the end of program to determine if it was a success and if it’s something the parks department wants to partner to do again in the future.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.