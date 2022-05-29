KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Trash collection will be delayed one day this week because of Memorial Day.

Kansas City, Missouri, and Kansas City, Kansas, reminded citizens that city offices will be closed on Monday to observe the holiday. That means trash and recycling pickup will also be delayed by a day.

Trash normally picked up on Monday will be collected on Tuesday, May 31.

Trash usually picked up on Tuesday will be collected on Wednesday, June 1.

Wednesday collections will be picked up on Thursday, June 2.

Thursday trash pickups will be collected on Friday, June 3.

Anyone with trash that is normally picked up on Friday will need to have their trash and recycling at the curb on Saturday, June 4, this week.

You may also noticed the red and blue lights on City Hall Monday night. City leaders said the lights are in honor and memory of fallen soldiers.

