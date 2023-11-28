KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A local nonprofit is making an impact around the world, and they turned to a well-known Hollywood actor to help them reach a major milestone.

Unbound in Kansas City, Kansas partners with families living in poverty to help them get on the path to being self-sufficient and fulfilling their potential.

Jonathan Roumie plays Jesus in the hit series The Chosen. He likes how this charity uses most of its donations to help others in need.

“I found this kid in Tanzania. You know you’re kind of drawn to pictures and people, and like this guy, and so I applied to sponsor a boy in Tanzania,” Roumie said.

Roumie began sending money to the Tanzanian boy’s family through Unbound, and they now write letters to each other.

A few months ago, Unbound asked Roumie if he would like to sponsor their one-millionth person, a six-year-old girl from Rwanda.

He agreed and flew into KCK to take a tour of the facility. He now hopes to inspire others to work with Unbound to help families in third-world countries get out of poverty.

“I have the opportunity to change that, to encourage and inspire others to do what I am doing, and to see the fruits of their labor, seeking the profoundness of the impact, then why wouldn’t I? Why would I not do that?” Roumie said.

Unbound still has 20 thousand people in need of sponsors, and you can sponsor someone for as little as $40 a month. Go to unbound.org to learn more.