KC’s curbside leaf and brush collection begins; Additional dates scheduled

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s time for fall yard work. If you haven’t started raking leaves, the clock is ticking to get them to the curb in Kansas City.

Leaf and brush collection began this week in the central part of the city. That’s the area from the Missouri River to 63rd Street and State Line Road to Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Collection in the south section of the city, from 63rd Street to the southern city limits will take place from Nov. 15-19.

The same service is offered in the Northland from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3.

But, if you look outside many of the trees have just started to turn colors and leaves haven’t started dropping to the ground yet. That’s one of the reasons the city added a second fall leaf and brush pickup day this year.

The additional pickup days are as follows:

Central Dec. 6-10

South Dec. 13-17

North Dec. 20-24



The leaf and brush pickup coincides with your trash day. There are additional rules that homeowners need to follow according to the city:

Sacks and bundles should be placed at the curb by 7:00 a.m. on the regularly-scheduled trash day, but not before 3:00 p.m. on the previous day.

No more than 20 sacks and bundles per household.

Sacks and bundles must not weigh more than 40 pounds each.

Use only paper lawn debris sacks. No plastic bags.

If you seal the sacks, use masking tape only; do not use plastic or duct tape.

No grass clippings. No trash.

All branches must be bundled. Branches must not be more than 3 inches in diameter.

Bundles of branches must not be more than 2 feet in diameter and not more than 4 feet long.

Use twine or jute rope to tie bundles; do not use wire or plastic tape.

If wet weather is forecast, cover sacks and bundles with clear plastic.

If your sacks and bundles are not picked up on the scheduled trash day, you must call 311 to report it within 24 hours.

Homeowners can also drop off brush and leaves at three locations across Kansas City, Missouri. Each site is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday for most of the year. The sites are located at the following addressed:

11660 N. Main Street

1815 N. Chouteau Trafficway

10301 Raytown Road

There is a fee to drop off debris in these locations.

Homeowners can also pickup landscape mulch as well as compost and topsoil at the drop-off site locations.