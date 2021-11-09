KC’s street plan fixes, resurfaces hundreds of lane miles — with more on the list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city called it’s summer resurfacing project a success as it focused on some of the worst streets in Kansas City.

City council approved a budget that more than doubled the funding for road improvements. The plan included addressing some streets in neighborhoods that have been overlooked for years. There is also funding dedicated to each council district allowing those areas to determine the streets that need to be fixed first.

With the plan, the city said it was able to resurface 137 lane miles this summer. It also milled and resurfaced another 272 lane miles.

“For generations, Kansas Citians have for too long had to deal with potholes and substandard road conditions. No more,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said. “I was proud to recommend and pass a budget this year that more than doubled our spending in road repair and resurfacing—saving Kansas Citians thousands at the repair shop and delivering my administration’s pledge to improve basic services—and to launch our City’s Summer of Street Resurfacing initiative.”

In addition, the city’s new rules require utilities to make more extensive repairs to city streets after they finish underground work. Companies are also required to better coordinate with the city to complete any work where digging and ripping up a street is required.

Leaders said they expect to save money, see fewer potholes, and force utility companies to be responsible for their projects and work.

The city said the work is not finished. Road work will resume in early spring when it’s warmer. Kansas Citians can see the plan for upcoming work online and track progress the city has made.