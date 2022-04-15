KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You won’t have to leave town to marvel at tulip fields anymore.

The Fun Farm in Kearney is hosting a first of its kind tulip festival in the Kansas City area.

“We have over 300,000 tulips that we planted out here and we have 19 different varieties,” said owner Darby Christopher, who works on the farm with her family.

The Fun Farm is usually a pumpkin patch in the fall, with strawberries being the main crop in the summer, but this year the family decided that tulips might make for a fun spring activity.

“Not sure where my Dad got the idea,” Darby said, “We got the bulbs from Holland. They came in a big truck-trailer and we started planting at 8 o’clock one day and didn’t get done until 2 o’clock the next morning. That’s how long it took us to plant them.”

The tulip fields sit on eight acres and will bloom in phases.

“We have an early, mid and a late bloom, so right now what you’ll see is our early bloom. I would say by next weekend it will be very, very colorful because it’ll have the early and the mid blooms at the same time.”

The Fun Farm Tulip Festival operates Fridays – Sundays from now until May 8, depending on the crop. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Special hours for Easter Sunday are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets cost $19.95 online and $24.95 at the gate. You can learn more about the festival and purchase tickets here.