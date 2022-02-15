KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Children in Kansas City, Kansas, will soon have a new place to play. Now leaders are asking for their advise as they design a new playground.

The city was recently selected by General Motors through Kaboom to receive funding for a new playground at Edgerton Park near Parallel Avenue and Springfield Boulevard. The grant will cover 90% of the project’s costs.

The Unified Government Parks and Recreation Department held workshops Tuesday to get public opinions about what should be included in the playground.

“Our community is excited about the opportunity to partner with Kaboom and General Motors, the local funding support for the project,” Angel Obert, Parks and Recreation Director, said. “We are encouraging the community to provide input on what they want to see for Edgerton Park.”

Anyone who couldn’t attend the design workshops are encouraged to fill out an online survey about the design for Edgerton Park.