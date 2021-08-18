Lace up for the Head for the Cure 5K run/walk and join others in fight against brain cancer

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Join FOX4’s John Holt and Karli Ritter for the return of the Head for the Cure 5K run/walk at Corporate Woods on Sunday, August 29, and support brain cancer patients by celebrating their courage, spirit and energy.

Head for the Cure raises awareness and funding to inspire hope for the community of brain cancer patients, their families, friends, caregivers and other supporters.

The organization is a registered 501 (c)3 organization that builds awareness for a disease that is not widely known and needs advancements in treatments to help patients. The 5K run/walk events in Kansas City and across the country, along with other fundraising events and campaigns, support clinical research and programs.

Participants can pick up packets on Saturday, August 28 at Corporate Woods from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you’re looking to pick up packets for an entire team, please email: kelsi@headforthecure.org. You can also pick up packets on race day beginning at 7 a.m. at the site of the event.

Race Day Schedule:

7:00 am – Day of Packet Pick Up and Registration Begins

8:00 am – 5K Run/Walk Begins

9:15 am – Kid’s Fun Run Begins

9:30 am – Survivor & Caregiver Recognitions

10:00 am – Event Awards