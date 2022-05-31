LEAWOOD, Kan. — After a delayed start to the 2022 season, the newly renovated Leawood Aquatic Center is tentatively set to open on Monday, June 6.

The city originally planned to open the pool by Saturday, May 28, but supply chain issues related to renovations at the aquatic center postponed opening day. City staff said the start of the 2022 swim season might still change, pending the city receiving an occupancy permit for the aquatic center.

Renovations at the aquatic center include the construction of a new pool, upgraded bathrooms and concession stands.

The Leawood Aquatic Center will be open daily from noon until 8 p.m. Admission is $6 for residents and $9 for nonresidents.

All pool passes that are already purchased will be available for pickup on the first day the aquatic center opens. Residents interested in receiving a refund for their seasonal pool pass must contact the Leawood Parks and Recreation Department before opening day.

The city will close the aquatic center for the season on Monday, Sept. 5.

