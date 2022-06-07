LEAWOOD, Kan. — Complaints about noisy games of pickleball and other outdoor sports has Leawood’s city council considering changes.

During Monday night’s meeting councilmembers discussed complaints they’ve received about noises that are coming from private courts inside the city limits.

Some people are upset with the noise coming from pickleball courts, while others are concerned about how late some courts are being used.

Leawood’s current sports court ordinance states any court must be have a permit from the city. It also bans the use of lights on the court between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The council asked the city’s building and code enforcement director to review the ordinance and present some suggestions to the council in the next two months.

This comes weeks after the Mission Woods mayor and his wife sued Mission Hills Country Club over the club’s outdoor pickleball courts due to similar complaints.

