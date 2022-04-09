LENEXA, Kan. — Property owners in Lenexa have the chance to save some money on spring landscaping this year.

The city announced homeowners can be reimbursed for up to 75% of eligible expenses associated with adding gardens or structures that help reduce stormwater pollution. It includes rain gardens, native vegetation and rain barrels.

The maximum reimbursement is $110 for rain barrels and $1,500 for rain gardens, cisterns, permeable pavers or native plantings.

The program is funded through a $15,000 grant from the Johnson County Stormwater Management Program. Lenexa said it provides an additional $7,500 in funding.

Property owners can learn more about the program and apply for reimbursement through the City of Lenexa.

