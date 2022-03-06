KANAS CITY, Mo. — Crews are making progress on a massive trail project.

A section of Little Blue Trace Trail has been closed since Feb. 14, because of severe erosion. Since then, crews have poured concrete and are working to rebuild the trail from mile markers 13.8 to 14.4. They are also working to place drainage pipework in the area.

If all goes well, the Jackson County Parks + Rec department hopes to reopen the trail the week of March 21, just in time for spring.

Repairs are expected to cost approximately $90,000.

The eroding trail has been an issue for years. A different section of the trail closed in June 2019 because of flooding and other concerns.

