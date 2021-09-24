Live mural project underway during Kansas City’s Plaza Art Fair

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to return to Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza this weekend for the Plaza Art Fair. The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers say it’s ready to return in a big way for 2021.

A new Kansas City arts group is also working to put its touch on the annual event.

SprayKC is a non-profit arts organization founded by Vince Sanders. Sanders is the CEO of CBD American Shaman. Last summer the group turned one side of a blighted building near 46th and Mill Creek Parkway into a massive mural.

SprayKC said the project brought together six muralists from around the world, including Scribe and Jt Daniels, two of KC’s best artists.

This weekend a group of different muralists are returning to Kansas City to paint another side of the building. They will focus on making the South wall of the building more presentable.

The painting will happen during this year’s event. SprayKC said it hopes people drop by the building when they’re at the Plaza Art Fair. The muralists said they plan to have the project completed on Sept. 26.