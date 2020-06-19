Looking for a job? Sign up for free, virtual job fair from FOX4 and Goodwill

The job hunt is going digital, so FOX4 and Goodwill are making it easier to find your next job with a free, virtual job fair Tuesday, June 30 from 9am-3pm via Zoom.

Sign up for the Power of Work job fair and you’ll not only get access to employers and job lists, but you’ll also get the training to rock an online job interview and easily navigate the technology online job hunting requires.

It is completely free to participate in the online event, and you can sign up now. If you don’t have a computer, internet or skills to apply, Goodwill will help you in-person.

The job fair includes access to a growing list of employers hiring for nearly 400 open positions and more are being added every day. Among the employers who have signed on are:

All job applicants will have the opportunity to:

Participate in meet-n-greet sessions with each of the employers

Participate in 1-on-1 virtual interviews with select employers

Receive training on effective virtual interviewing techniques

Receive training about new resume tips and content strategies

Receive digital training on the use of Zoom and breakout rooms

Receive access to Goodwill’s online learning platforms for effective job search techniques and how to advance your digital skills

And it’s all FREE!