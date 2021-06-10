Mahomes, Kelce and more added to Big Slick Virtually Talented Show lineup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big Slick Virtually Talented Show is just a few days away, and the charity event has added even more celebrities and athletes to its star-studded lineup.

Kansas City-area natives David Koechner, Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle, Jason Sudeikis and Eric Stonetreet host the event every year. Typically, it includes a weekend filled with fun, including a celebrity softball tournament at Kauffman Stadium, a block party, a bowling tournament and more.

But for the second year in a row, organizers are taking it virtual due to COVID-19. This year, the guys decided to host an hour-long virtual talent show where celebrities can unveil their hidden talents.

“Professional performances will be attempted. Hidden skills may be uncovered. Raw talent is not guaranteed,” Big Slick’s website says.

The show is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12. It will be streaming on Big Slick’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

On Thursday, Big Slick added even more celebrities to the lineup:

Patrick Mahomes

Travis Kelce

Kyle Long

Curt Menefee

Haley Joel Osment

Martin Starr

There will also be appearances from:

Tony Goldwyn

Bill Irwin

Timothy Busfield

Mario Cantone

Courtney B. Vance

Daniel Dae Kim

Jade Catta-Preta

Earlier this week, Big Slick announced more than 20 stars who will join Saturday’s show, including “Weird Al” Yankovic, Zachary Levi and David Cook.

Over the 11 years of Big Slick’s existence, they’ve raised more than $12 million for Children’s Mercy Hospital. Fans and supporters can make a donation of any size this year during Big Slick.

New this year, the organization has teamed up with Made In KC to create 10-person watch party packs for small groups to watch together in accordance with CDC guidelines.

The packs include liquor, wine, beer, snacks, tote bag, barware and an exclusive photo of the KC-native hosts and are available for $2,500.

T-shirts for the virtual talent show are also available for $50.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android