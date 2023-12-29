KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a big surprise in store for one young fan with a rare condition: Super Bowl tickets.

Leaders with local nonprofit Variety KC said they were thrilled to receive a call from 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, saying Mahomes’ organization wanted to honor a Variety kid.

Isaac Murdock and his family initially thought they were going to be in a commercial about Mahomes’ foundation and his Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nomination.

But they were shocked when the Chiefs QB actually surprised Isaac with tickets to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

The special moment was still captured on camera and featured in a piece for NFL Network that aired last week.

Mahomes interrupted Isaac’s “commercial” interview to give him a special Christmas gift.

“This is crazy,” Isaac told his favorite quarterback.

Isaac’s mom, Kristi Murdock, said he was born with a rare spinal defect. It resulted in paraplegia, and he uses a wheelchair. But he still loves playing basketball.

“Isaac’s not going to let that hurt him. Whatever his dream is, he’s going to go out there and maximize it and there’s going to be a smile on his face the entire time,” Mahomes said.

It’s that type of mentality Mahomes is trying to inspire with his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

“I realize how blessed I am to be able to go out and play football and follow my dreams,” Mahomes told NFL Network. “Not everyone gets those same opportunities.”

“You don’t know which kid’s going to impact the world in a positive way, and you want to make sure every kid has those opportunities,” he said.

Mahomes created his foundation in 2019, focused on improving the children’s lives through health, wellness and supporting communities in need.

The Chiefs QB said Kansas City has helped him take the nonprofit to new levels.

This is Mahomes’ second-straight season being the Chiefs’ nominee for the Man of the Year award. Fans can keep voting online. The winner will be announced at the NFL Honors ceremony on Jan. 8.

All 32 nominees will receive a donation of up to $55,000 to give to a charity of their choice, and the winner will receive a $250,000 donation toward whichever cause he wants.