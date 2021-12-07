Man with autism will get new therapy horse for KCK ranch thanks to FOX4 viewers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man living with autism will be back in the saddle thanks to generous FOX4 viewers helping his family reach their goal.

Due West Ranch trains and offers riding therapy for people with disabilities. One of their horses has a special bond to Sean Holley, a man with autism, but the horse was sent out to pasture.

On Monday night, FOX4 shared that the ranch needed donations to purchase a new horse to help Holley and others like him.

Thanks to viewers’ generosity, Due West will be able to purchase Peaches, a horse large and strong enough to offer therapy rides to adults with special needs.

Holley’s mother, Leia Holley, was overjoyed by the outpouring of support.

“The response has been tremendous,” Holley said in a message. “We did it!! We reached our goal and are bringing Peaches home. Thank you for your help.”

Holley also sent FOX4 a video of Sean thanking viewers for the gift of riding. She said it is the greatest happiness in his life.

Due West responded to donations on their website, saying in part:

“THANK YOU to all of the people who donated. This means so much to our program. We appreciate everyone who supports us and our mission!” Due West Therapeutic Riding Center

If you would still like to offer assistance to Due West’s therapeutic riding program and the care of Peaches, you can do so through their website. The ranch said it will still need to pay for food and veterinary bills for the horse.