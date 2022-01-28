KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bet between two mayors over the Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills game ended in a great surprise for a group of local hospital workers.

Mayor Quinton Lucas made a friendly wager with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown over the AFC Divisional Round game. LC’s Bar-B-Q from Kansas City and La Nova Wings from Buffalo were on the line.

When the wild overtime game ended with the Chiefs on top, La Nova started making plans to send 500 of their famous chicken wings to Kansas City.

On Friday, Lucas took all those wings straight off the plane and delivered them to dozens of frontline healthcare workers at Research Medical Center in Kansas City.

Research Medical Center pulmonologist enjoys Buffalo wings (Photo courtesy Research Medical Center)

“Just like the Chiefs show up for our community, our team of dedicated and committed family of physicians, clinicians and colleagues continuously show up for our community and patients,” Research Medical Center CEO Ashley McClellan said.

“We are incredibly grateful for the NDMS members who were able to provide their short-term support so we could better serve our community. It is an honor to be able to share this Kansas City-style Red Friday celebration with them.”

Lucas has already made a new wager for this weekend’s AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals.

This time he’s putting up Jack Stack Barbecue for the bet against Cincinnati; city leaders there are reportedly putting their famous chili on the line.