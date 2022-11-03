KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another sign of the holiday sign has arrived in Kansas City. The Mayor’s Christmas Tree was delivered to Crown Center on Thursday.

The 100-foot-tall tree arrived with a police escort. It made the nearly 2,000-mile trek from Oregon.

Crews will put the tree on its stand Friday morning, and then it will be decorated gold and silver to celebrate 50 years of the tradition.

The lighting ceremony will take place the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25. Mayor Quinton Lucas and a special guest will flip the switch to light the tree, and it will shine brightly at Crown Center through Jan. 2.

The tree is a symbol of the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund, which benefits various charities during the holiday season.

“Since the Mayor’s Christmas Tree was created a long time ago here in Kansas City, dating back to the 19th century, it’s been about helping families in need, making sure we have gifts for families in need,” Lucas said Thursday.

“We’ve been so blessed to have people from the private sector, businesses like Hallmark, and individuals who give their own money and time to help make sure there’s a good Christmas spirit.”

The wood from the trunk of this year’s tree will be made into commemorative ornaments, which will go on sale next year to benefit the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund.

If you want to purchase an ornament made from last year’s tree, they’ll go on sale starting Nov. 25 at Crown Center Customer Service on Level 2 of the shopping center.

