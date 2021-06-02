Merriam offering $200 to help residents host block parties

MERRIAM, Kan. — Merriam will now reimburse residents up to $200 to host a block party.

The Neighborhood Block Party grant can help cover the cost of food, entertainment and door prizes for local block parties. The grant cannot be used for alcohol, tents or rental items.

This is the third year the city has participated in the grant program. Neighborhood Services Manager David Easley said after missing out on events last year because of COVID, he hopes this will encourage residents to get out and socialize with people in their community.

“It’s the hope of the city that we bring the community together by offering up the ability to reimburse funding for a block party.It will help offset that cost. We like the neighbors to get together and get to know one another for a more friendly community,” Easley said.

Merriam residents wanting to host a block party in their neighborhood should submit an application to the city clerk’s office at least five days prior to the scheduled event. The city will accept grant applications through Oct. 15. You can find more information on how to apply for the grant here.

