SHAWNEE, Kan. — The Moonlight Market will kick off its second season Thursday night in downtown Shawnee.

The Moonlight Market will open in the parking lot of City Hall at 11110 Johnson Drive starting at 4 p.m. The market will be open on the third Thursday of each month through October.

From 4-8 p.m. residents can pick up fresh produce from area farmers, check out local art and shop for handmade goods. The market will also offer live music beginning at 5 p.m. Featured artists include:

DJ Rich (May 19)

Darrell Lea (June 16)

Sam Platt Trio (July 21)

Gary & Marty (August 18)

More than 50 vendors have secured a place in the market for 2022 season, including several Shawnee-based breweries.

During the market event, guests over 21 can enjoy alcoholic drinks outdoors within the city’s Common Consumption Area (CCA).

Green hearts mark the boundary of the Moonlight Market. No open containers of alcohol will be allowed outside the boundary during the market event.

During the Moonlight Market season, Johnson Drive will be closed in both directions between King Avenue and Nieman Road from 2-9 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.