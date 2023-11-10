KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Liveablility.com has released a new list of the top 25 places to live in the Midwest, and multiple places in the Kansas City metro area made the list.

According to Liveability.com, Overland Park, Lee’s Summit, Olathe and Lawrence all rank in the top 25 on the list.

All of these cities brought different things to the table that make them the best places to live in America’s heartland.

Overland Park, ranks No. 2 and is praised for its sports venues, food, entertainment, parks and job opportunities. They were also praised for their farmers’ market.

Livability also noted the KC suburb for being in the metro area of the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Coming in at No. 6 is Olathe. Olathe is recognized for its rolling scenic hills, pioneering spirit, great place for entrepreneurs and tight-knit community.

Olathe’s top categories are its economy, education and transportation.

Lee’s Summit came in at No. 10. Contributing to the ranking are the city’s charming downtown, art, highly ranked state schools, lakes and hospitals.

Liveability recognized the city’s friendly, small-town feel with traditional suburban neighborhoods for families and an active downtown with apartments on a main street.

The last city that falls into the Kansas City region is Lawrence, ranked No. 79 on the list. Livability complimented the city for its hub of education, high-paying jobs, the housing market, live music and sporting events.

Lawrence’s top categories are transportation, housing and education.