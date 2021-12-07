Neighborhood group looks for drivers behind Kansas City park vandalism

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A week after several drivers damaged a metro park, a neighborhood group said it needs help identifying the people responsible.

Cameras caught the drivers of two cars going through the grass at Lykins Square Park at East 7th Street and Norton Avenue. The cars left behind tire tracks and destroyed some of the grass in the park on Nov. 29.

The Lykins Neighborhood Association said it received public and private grants to revitalize the park and make it safe for everyone to enjoy.

“We need to work together as a neighborhood to stop this,” the Lykins Neighborhood Association said in a post on Facebook.

They said it’s been a problem in the past with ATVs and other recreational drivers causing damaging in the park.

The group asks anyone who knows the people responsible for the damage to message them on Facebook. They said they will keeps tips anonymous.