New downtown Kansas City YMCA sets grand opening date

The new Kirk Family YMCA in downtown Kansas City is set to fully open in October. (Photo courtesy YMCA of Greater Kansas City)

In a few months, the public will have access to the full slate of amenities at the new Kirk Family YMCA in Downtown Kansas City.

The 65,00-square-foot facility has opened in phases, kicking off in May with a summer day camp program for youngsters ages 5 to 12. The Y officially opens Oct. 11, with a ribbon cutting celebration to follow on Oct. 14. The community can get a sneak peek of the new Y with weekly tours starting in August.

“Traffic and energy are increasing downtown, and the new Y will be open to support the increasing number of workers returning downtown,” CEO John Mikos said in a release.

To gear up for the opening, the Y is hiring 75 part-time employees. Visit KansasCityYMCA.org/Careers for more information and to apply.

Construction began in November 2018 for the Kirk Family YMCA within the Lyric Theater, which had been vacant since 2012. The $35-million project was funded by $16.9 million from the 11th Street Corridor Tax Increment Financing District, about $4 million in state tax credits from the Missouri Development Finance Board and charitable gifts from foundations and individual donors.