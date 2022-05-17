KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Parks announced a big plan for an under-utilized area in one of its parks.

The KC Current, U.S. Soccer Foundation, Target, and Kansas City Parks and Rec teamed up to add a new mini-pitch to Ashland Square Park.

KC Parks said the park at 4507 E. 23rd Street is under-utilized, but the project will add a new state-of-the-art mini-pitch to the area.

The U.S. Soccer Foundation said the mini-pitches are ideal for cities because they are small and customized. The hard-court surfaces are perfect for soccer programs and pick-up games, according to the group.

They also said the courts are bright and include lockable storage and benches that welcome people from the community to watch the games. There will also be lighting around the mini-pitch to allow people to play later into the evenings.

Each mini-pitch can also be reached through ADA-accessible gates. Since it has a hard-court surface, everyone can play.

The U.S. Soccer Foundation has helped install more than 500 mini-pitches across the country. It hopes to have 1,000 installed by 2026.

The foundation said its goal is for every child to have a safe place to play in their neighborhood, and believes the mini-pitches are the way to achieve that goal.

