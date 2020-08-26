Nonprofit empowers Kansas City kids on the baseball diamond and beyond

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Urban Youth Academy is a home run for kids as young as 6 years old. The academy introduces sports like baseball to the under-served youth in Kansas City.

It’s the chance to play softball or baseball that brings most kids to the academy, but it’s what they learn off the field that has a far larger impact. The academy and its staff are there to empower kids and inspire them to become leaders.

“We’re making sure we’re taking care of the whole person,” Manager of Communications and Outreach Angel McGee said. “Once we’re on the field, great, but when we get off the field we’re talking character development. We’re talking in the classroom, so different enrichment and academic programs such as Science of Baseball virtual camp or our after school program. These are things that these kids need all around.”

How can you help their mission? McGee says the academy is always looking for volunteers, and while things have come to a standstill during the pandemic, they have programs coming up in the fall and would love to hear from those interested in donating their time or money.

“Baseball is a world of opportunity for these kids,” McGee said. “I’ve seen it change kids lives. We’ve given kids a platform to have something they can hold onto and be impactful.”