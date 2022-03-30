KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Executive Women International, or EWI, is in out Nonprofit Spotlight today. FOX4’s Kathy Quinn is talking to the president of their member firm locally, Karen Colston. See how they’re helping out in the community and the learn about their scholarship program.

Executive Women’s International

Who does your organization serve?

The Greater Kansas City Area

What is your mission statement:

Executive Women International (EWI) brings together key individuals from diverse businesses for the purpose of: promoting member firms, enhancing personal and professional development, and encouraging community involvement.

How is the current health crisis impacting your operation?

We have held our meetings virtually, but plan to return to in-person meetings starting in April. The pandemic has affected our fundraising efforts as well as our recruitment efforts.

What services are you providing?

Leadership Connections, High School Scholarships, Adult Scholarships, Literacy Program, Philanthropy involving literacy in the KC Area

How can the community help: volunteering, donating goods, event participation and how will monetary donations be used?

We can always use volunteers, new members, donations of books, school supplies, participation in our fundraising events. 100 percent of the monetary donations benefit our Scholarship Programs.

What other information would you like to share with KC viewers?

We are here to help educate Kansas City. Membership is held by the respective firms with 1200 members across the United States and Canada.

To learn more about EWI, visit EWIKChapter.org , its Facebook page, or email them at ; info@ewikcchapter.org.