Nonprofit Spotlight: Fight for Air Climb takes over Children’s Mercy Park

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — On June 13, the action at Children’s Mercy Park won’t be on the pitch, but in the stands as people take on the challenge of running the stairs.

It’s all part of an annual fundraiser for the American Lung Association called the Fight for Air Climb. This year, it’s moving outdoors to create a safer environment for all participants. There is even a virtual option.

Who does your organization serve?

The American Lung Association in Kansas & Greater Kansas City serves everyone who breathes. Together with the support of the community, we work to champion lung health for all with a focus on our four Strategic Imperatives:

Defeat lung cancer.

Champion clean air for all.

Improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families.

Create a tobacco-free future.

What is your mission statement:

Our mission to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease. We do this through education, advocacy, and research.

How is the current health crisis impacting your operation?

Like all nonprofit organizations COVID-19 has affected us. We have been unable to host our fundraisers, which support our programs and research. However, now that COVID is slowly improving, we look forward to hosting events like the Fight For Air Climb safely, outdoors.

What services are you providing?

The American Lung Association in Kansas & Greater Kansas City is hosting the legendary Fight For Air Climb in Kansas City outdoors for the very first time at Children’s Mercy Stadium, home of Sporting Kansas City on the weekend of June 12th.

How can the community help: volunteering, event participation and how will monetary donations be used?

The American Lung Association invites individuals, families, groups of friends, and corporate teams to register for the event at www.kcclimb.org.

Money raised at the Kansas City Fight For Air Climb will fund the Lung Association’s efforts to end lung cancer and lung disease, as well as support the organization’s COVID-19 Action Initiative. The COVID-19 Action Initiative is a $25 million investment to address COVID-19 and protect against future respiratory virus pandemics. The initiative works with public and private entities to increase research collaboration and develop new vaccines, detection tests and treatment therapies.

What other information would you like to share with KC viewers?

This event is for the novice to ultra-athlete and ages from 7 to up are welcomed to climb the stadium stairs. Every team or individual will be given a start wave time, so the event will start at 8am until the last climber goes through the gates. We anticipate to wrap up by 1pm. Come out and climb for those who can’t.

For more information visit www.kcclimb.org