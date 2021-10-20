Nonprofit Spotlight: Girls on the Run builds self-esteem through healthy activities and discussion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City has so many incredible nonprofit organizations and each week we highlight one of them. Today, we’re talking to the people behind Girls on the Run, who work to build up girls’ self-confidence through discussion and healthy activities. Sign up for their 5K to help provide scholarships for more girls to get involved in the program by providing running gear and more.

Girls on the Run

Who does your organization serve? Girls in 3rd – 8th grade

What is your mission statement: We inspire girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum, which creatively integrates running.

How is the current health crisis impacting your operation? Social isolation and stressors related to COVID-19 have undoubtedly affected the girls we serve. Girls on the Run provides a safe and interactive space for girls to connect with each other, learn valuable skills such as how to cope when things get difficult and practice positivity, and most importantly, have fun!

What services are you providing? Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach social-emotional life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade. During the eight-week program, girls participate in lessons that build confidence, teach emotional intelligence and foster positive friendships while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.

How can the community help: volunteering, donating goods, event participation and how will monetary donations be used? We are seeking walkers, runners, and volunteers for the Girls on the Run 5K on November 6 at Swope Park. Monetary donations help fund our girl scholarships, which we give to around half of the girls we serve each season. Scholarships include our program registration fee, a complimentary 5K entry, running shoes, healthy snacks, a journal, a bag, a water bottle and any additional supplies a girl might need to fully participate in our program.

What other information would you like to share with KC viewers? If viewers are interested in getting involved with Girls on the Run, they can find more information on our website www.gotrkc.org

For more information on Girls on the Run, visit them online at www.gotrkc.org or visit them @girlsontherunkc on Facebook, Instagram and LinkeIn or @GOTRKC on Twitter.