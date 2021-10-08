Nonprofit Spotlight: Ian’s Rainbow Flu Foundation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Ian’s Rainbow Flu Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to providing flu shots for families and it was started by a mom who experienced what no parent ever wants to go through. A mother tells how her mission started. Kathy Quinn was live at English Landing Park talking to the mother who started the foundation in her son’s memory.

Julie Moyes was inspired to begin Ian’s Rainbow Flu Foundation after her son died due to Influenza 15 years ago. He had been diagnosed with the flu and within 30 hours he was gone. Now, it’s her mission to make sure people know how important the flu vaccine is, and have access to get the shot.

Visit Ian’s Rainbow Flu Foundation on facebook and sign up for Ian’s Rainbow Flu Foundation’s 15th annual Walking to Fight the Flu and drive-thru flu clinic on October 16th.