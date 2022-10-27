KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Flu season has arrived and FOX4’s Kathy Quinn is turning the Nonprofit Spotlight on Ian’s Rainbow Flu Foundation. Meet the woman who turned a tragedy into a mission to make other’s aware of the dangers of the flu virus, and how you can make sure you and your family are doing everything to keep everyone safe.

IAN’S RAINBOW

Who does your organization serve?

Ian’s Rainbow Flu Foundation offers free will donation flu clinics in the Kansas City North area. We also share our story to educate people on how serious the flu can be.



What is your mission statement?

Ian’s Rainbow Flu Foundation’s mission is to promote awareness of the serious threats of influenza to people of all ages, educate the public about the prevention of influenza and the need for yearly flu vaccines.

What is currently impacting your operation?

Covid 19 impacted how we held our flu clinics. We switched to drive thru clinics and we were able to continue to vaccinate people against the flu.



What services are you providing?

We offer flu clinics and we share our story to educate people on the seriousness of the flu and ways to help prevent the spread of the flu.



How can the community help: volunteering, donating goods, event participation and how will monetary donations be used?

Ian’s Rainbow Flu Foundation hosts a walk every year (virtual the last two years). It is our one fundraiser and always appreciate participation. We also are a 501(c) 3 and always appreciate donations. Ian’s Rainbow Flu Foundation is a 100% volunteer organization and all of the funds go to raising awareness and vaccinating the public. Most importantly please take the flu seriously and get vaccinated.



What other information would you like to share with KC viewers?

We should like people to remember that they are not only getting vaccinated for themselves but they are also protecting others when they get vaccinated. Also, always follow your instincts, sometime “just the flu” is more serious than you think.



Follow Ian’s Rainbow on Instagram @Ians.rainbow.flu.foundation or online at www.iansrainbow.org .